$494.33 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post $494.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $454.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 4.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

CVA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 603,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.36 and a beta of 1.38. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

