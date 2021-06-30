$44.46 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report sales of $44.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.66 million and the lowest is $7.50 million. argenx posted sales of $3.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,155.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $223.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $354.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $218.50 million, with estimates ranging from $110.58 million to $371.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in argenx by 395.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after purchasing an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.13. 58,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,760. argenx has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.78. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

