$44.30 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report $44.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.10 million to $44.50 million. Transcat reported sales of $38.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $187.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.71 million to $187.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $197.63 million, with estimates ranging from $196.76 million to $198.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. 13,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,569. Transcat has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.44 million, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 21,795.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

