41,063 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $220,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

