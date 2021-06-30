4,082 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in HEICO by 12.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

