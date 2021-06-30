4,000 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

