390,900 Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUCKU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $502,000.

In other Goal Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 59,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $612,232.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,584.

PUCKU stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.86.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

