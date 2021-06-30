3,600,018 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPOE opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

