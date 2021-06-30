360 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

