350,000 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINMU. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000.

Shares of FINMU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

