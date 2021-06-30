332,540 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 332,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMGC. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $228,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMGC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 118,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.