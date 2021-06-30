322,917 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 322,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

