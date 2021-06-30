3,200 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $376,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 45.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.47.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.93. 21,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

