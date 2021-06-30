$307.75 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report $307.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the lowest is $307.50 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.42. 8,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,368. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

