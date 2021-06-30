286,742 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DISAU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

