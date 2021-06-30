249,401 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Bought by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,117,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,579,000.

NASDAQ:NDACU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

