2,413 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,453,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,553,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Exelon by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,586,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 209,024 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 150,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 12.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

