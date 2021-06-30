22,944 Shares in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $45,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $4,074,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 56.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.13. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

