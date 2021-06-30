20,000 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Acquired by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEPW. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

OEPW remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,108. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

