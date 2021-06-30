190,000 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,084,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after buying an additional 446,416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,989 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 921,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 812,096 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

