17,710 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

