$17.41 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post $17.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the highest is $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $72.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.67 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,589. The company has a market capitalization of $959.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

