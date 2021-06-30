15,288 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.16. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

