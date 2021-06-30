1,480 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,891,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

