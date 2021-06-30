$147.96 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $147.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.83 million and the highest is $153.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $406.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.72 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $562.90 million to $591.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,418,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 0.36.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.