13,620,928 Shares in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,620,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.26% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESGC opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $221.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

