12,475 Shares in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYE stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

