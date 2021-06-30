1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €25.68 ($30.21) and last traded at €25.74 ($30.28). 50,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 193,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.84 ($30.40).

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.12 ($33.08).

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.87.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

