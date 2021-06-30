1,091,504 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,091,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 252,599.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 1,071,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orange by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Orange by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,914 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

ORAN stock remained flat at $$11.44 during trading on Wednesday. 10,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,542. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

