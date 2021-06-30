10,244 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 80,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,973. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

