100,000 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Bought by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAC. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition by 702.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,006,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after buying an additional 1,756,419 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,600,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,942,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,653,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,324,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FCAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.