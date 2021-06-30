$10.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $10.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.49 billion and the lowest is $9.30 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $39.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $35,020,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $348.93. 1,189,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $152.12 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.96. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

