$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.76. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

