1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 12,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 609,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,600. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

