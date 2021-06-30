$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 656,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,800,462 shares of company stock worth $552,061,212. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

