$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 267.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of ZION opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

