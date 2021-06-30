$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $896.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.03. 593,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.63. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $164.76 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

