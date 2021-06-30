$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $845.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

NYSE:LEG opened at $51.25 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $14,425,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

