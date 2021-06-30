$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $860.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.00. 904,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,022. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

