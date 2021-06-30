$1.08 EPS Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.11. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91,129 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.51. 834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

