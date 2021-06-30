$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.60. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $477.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.