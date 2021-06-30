$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,445. The firm has a market cap of $482.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $16.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,188 shares of company stock worth $6,353,480 in the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

