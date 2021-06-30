-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

