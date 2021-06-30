-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.