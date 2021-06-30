-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,386. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.64. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

