$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.16. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth $10,126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

