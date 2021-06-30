$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Radware posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Radware by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.