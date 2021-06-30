-$0.12 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,901 shares of company stock worth $16,335,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -62.81. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.