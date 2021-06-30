$0.10 EPS Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 1,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,199. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $480.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 122,922 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at $9,134,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

