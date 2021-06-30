$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zynga posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $211,734.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,363 shares of company stock worth $7,103,794 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zynga by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zynga by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after buying an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,783,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after buying an additional 1,463,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA stock remained flat at $$10.78 on Tuesday. 7,980,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,189,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

