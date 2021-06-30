-$0.08 EPS Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Trevena posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

TRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 84,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,987. The stock has a market cap of $275.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 863,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Trevena by 169.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 274,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.